Houses for rent near Tech Terrace and Heart of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas - To be competitive in the ever-growing real estate market, realtors say homes in the Tech Terrace and Heart of Lubbock neighborhoods have to be renovated to attract college students.

"Just to stay competitive, you have to look at your competition and have a nice house that they want to live in, and you've got to provide good service as well," said John Winker, a manager at Tech Terrace Real Estate.

An up-to-date look is important to students, as well as the deals they can find in these neighborhoods.

"We also have granite counter tops and all the appliances are up-to-date. Our landlord, John, is always there for us if we need anything," said Texas Tech student Tanner Jones.

Jones said she is enjoying the peace and quiet of living in a home, versus an apartment with close-by neighbors.

"I enjoy my surrounding neighbors and not necessarily them being right next to me like in the next wall to me, makes it a little less noisy, and I also love how large it is compared to apartment complexes," Jones said.

If you own a home and are thinking about renting it out, there are a few areas in and around the home you should think of updating first.

"it's time to re-evaluate the houses that need a thorough update with kitchens and baths and yards and fences. It's time to start assessing those and get them more competitive," said Winker.