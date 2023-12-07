LUBBOCK, Texas – A game that is hundreds of years old is taking the world by storm.



It’s called Mahjong.



And no it’s not the tile matching computer game from the 1990’s.



These beautiful colored tiles are bringing generations together all around the dinner table.



“Mahjong is a tile game. It’s originally from China hundreds and hundreds of years ago and then over the past few centuries that game has been spread all over the world,” explained Molly Hardy.



She’s a Mahjong instructor from Dallas who started her own business travelling around to teach groups big and small how to play.



“I love the travelling part because the whole point of the game is to spread the knowledge and the spread the love of the game,” said Hardy.



And the game is gaining popularity, quickly.



“It’s very addictive,” Hardy says. “Like after one game you’re like, ‘Ok let me play just one more game to try to win again.'”



Brittany Jones plays with a group of friends in the Vintage Township neighborhood in south Lubbock.



“We just send a text and say, ‘Hey can you play on Thursday?’ So we always meet at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday before school pickup,” Jones said.



“It’s so fun and I live right next door and so I leave the kids sleeping and have the monitor to watch them and we play on the porch,” said neighbor Mackenzie Payton. “Sometimes we play one game sometimes we play three or four.”

So what are the rules of Mahjong?

“Mahjong is usually played with four people at a table,” Hardy explained. “And there’s tiles and there’s racks and then there’s something call the National Mahjong card. And what players are trying to do is collect like tiles. And when it’s my turn I draw a new one. I discard the one I don’t want and the first person to match their tiles to a line on the card wins.”

And this game is more than just tiles and getting together with friends.

It’s also about paying it forward.



“I think the wonderful thing about the game and really the history of the game is raising money for charities,” Hardy said.



The yearly event Mahjong Monday does just that.



The event raised $55,000 for the Guadalupe Center in November. That money will go toward a new bus to transport kids from school to the center.



And in 2022 they raised $40,000 for the South Plains Food Bank.



“I think it is like for our generation the new Bridge or the new Bunco,” Hardy said.



“It’s just refreshing to sit down and think of one thing and just takes some pressures away,” Jones explained.



“I think that people really love that this game is just hard enough,” Hardy said. “It’s not too easy, it’s not too too hard. It’s kind of the sweet spot of using our brains in really wonderful ways.”

There are dozens of Mahjong groups playing all over Lubbock every single day.



