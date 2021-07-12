How Tech is handling study abroad programs after COVID

LUBBOCK, Texas — In early 2020, Texas Tech University canceled all of their study abroad programs for the year in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Pausing these programs resulted in students scrambling to make last minute arrangements, with some unable to return home because of international travel restrictions.

An International student, Yufei Wo, said she hasn’t been able to visit her family since before COVID.

“Because of COVID, I haven’t been home in two years,” Wo said.

The strained relationships between countries have only made the process around study visas more complicated.

Even now, there’s a chance that if Wo leaves the United States, she won’t be able to renew her visa in time. Wo was faced with a difficult decision to remain in the U.S. or travel home.

“It was just a lot of back and forth conversation about do I go home right now, while classes are online, do I risk getting COVID and then flying back to china to be with my family,” Wo said.

Wo is on track to graduate from Texas Tech in Spring 2022. It will be close to three years away from her loved ones. At the beginning of 2020, a lot of students had to book last minute flights, and had their programs cut short all together.

Texas Tech’s Senior Vice Provost for International Affairs, Sukant Misra, said that 2020 created a lot of new protocols and safety nets for students.

“Like most people we have learned quite a bit from this pandemic,” Misra said. “What we have done is produce many additional safety and security measures for our students and faculty.”

The university created additional layers to the existing programs to ensure there are more preventive measures taken to protect students and their health