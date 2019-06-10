Incorrect, misleading labels on prenatal supplements

LUBBOCK, Texas– People who have diabetes, but don’t yet know it, were roughly twice as likely to have a heart attack, according to a new Swedish study. They were also at higher risk of having severe gum disease. Researchers said there should be more collaboration between doctors and dentists.

A new study from Kaiser Permanente found the recent whooping cough outbreaks could be due to a waning effectiveness of the pertussis vaccine between doses. Most of the infected patients were fully immunized. Researchers also said children who are under-vaccinated are contributing to the outbreaks.

New research from the American Society for Nutrition found many prenatal supplements contain too much folic acid. In addition, they often have higher nutrient content than advertised. The biggest discrepancy was with vitamin D.

Sources:

1. Karolinska Institutet

2. Kaiser Permanente

3. American Society for Nutrition