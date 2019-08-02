KAMC Good Morning Lubbock morning brief, August 2

Good Morning Lubbock, thank you for being up with us!

Here are a few of the top stories for your fabulous Friday:

On Thursday, the Lubbock County Republican Party’s chairman made a statement concerning a statewide controversy that involves Lubbock’s state representative Dustin Burrows.

New technology will make it easier for LPD to control parking.

Texas Tech is hosting a back to school fiesta where students can get a free backpack and free school supplies!

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a wonderful day!