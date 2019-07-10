KAMC Good Morning Lubbock Morning Brief, July 10

Good Morning Lubbock, thank you for being up with us!

Here are a few of the top stories for your Wonderful Wednesday:

LPD arrested four people after a police chase ended. The suspects were wanted in connection to a shooting that happened earlier in the day Tuesday.

The temporary destination for the 2020 ABC pro rodeo has been selected.

The Lubbock Preston Smith airport will receive over $760,000 in infrastructure grants.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com.

