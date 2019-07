Good Morning Lubbock, thank you for being up with us!

Here are a few of the top stories for your thriving Thursday:

On Wednesday, a Lubbock man was arrested for trying to kidnap a little girl as she slept.

With the temperatures rising, the crime rate does as well but LPD is fighting the uptick in crime.

There are certain cars that are more likely to get broken into.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a wonderful day!