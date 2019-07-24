KAMC Good Morning Lubbock morning brief, July 24

Good Morning Lubbock, thank you for being up with us!

Here are a few of the top stories for your wonderful Wednesday:

One person died in a car accident that involved an LP&L truck and a trailer.

A man and a pregnant woman died in a car accident that left three children in the hospital.

A second arrest has been made in connection with the murder of 67-year-old, Larry Fawyer.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a wonderful day!