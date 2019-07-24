1  of  2
Breaking News
Watch Live: Mueller testimony to Congress KAMC off air Wednesday morning for tower work

KAMC Good Morning Lubbock morning brief, July 24

KAMC News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good Morning Lubbock, thank you for being up with us!

Here are a few of the top stories for your wonderful Wednesday:

One person died in a car accident that involved an LP&L truck and a trailer.

A man and a pregnant woman died in a car accident that left three children in the hospital.

A second arrest has been made in connection with the murder of 67-year-old, Larry Fawyer.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a wonderful day!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar