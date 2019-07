Good Morning Lubbock, thank you for being up with us!

Here are a few of the top stories for your terrific Tuesday:

Wells Fargo in East Lubbock is closing.

Here are some road closures for your Tuesday.

Local business owners are urging Lubbock citizens to shop and support local businesses amid Amazon Prime sale.

For more stories, you can watch Good Morning Lubbock right now on KAMC or visit www.EverythingLubbock.com. Have a wonderful day!