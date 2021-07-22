KAMC unveils new, high-tech news studio

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC News unveils a new look Thursday at 5, 6 and 10.

After several weeks of construction, we are improving the way we bring you the most complete news from Lubbock and the South Plains.

Some of the new aspects include more than 40 large monitors, new studio cameras, new lighting, new flooring, a new Weather Lab, a new Red Raider Nation sports set, new Talking Points set and new areas to highlight stories from our community.

A massive video wall, 12-feet tall and almost 30-feet wide, behind the anchors will showcase some of the best images taken across our area.

During the newscasts, our anchors are not just sitting behind a desk. They will be moving around the studio to use the latest technology to showcase local news.

The new technology is part of KAMC’s commitment to bring your family exceptional local news, weather and sports coverage across Lubbock and the south plains.

Since our last broadcast on our old set in early June, crews have been hard at work taking out the old set and putting together the new state-of-the-art studio.

From the designers to the construction crew, the lighting crew to our station engineers, we are grateful to be in our new home, and we are honored to be invited into your home each day.

The KAMC news team has been broadcasting from a temporary studio since early June.

The previous KAMC news set was donated to South Plains College.

Here is a time-lapse of the studio construction.

Here is a slideshow with a sneak peek of what the new studio looks like.

Here is a slideshow detailing aspects of the new set.