Keeping high school players safe in the heat

LUBBOCK, Texas - As student athletes and band members get ready to take the field on Friday, Lubbock ISD addressed how they keep students safe in the heat during their outdoor activities.

Shelly Macias, director of sports medicine for Lubbock ISD, said the district has athletic trainers at every school and at every practice. Coaches are trained on symptoms of heat-related illnesses, she said, and they do not try to push athletes beyond their limits in the heat.

"They know what to look out for. They know when to work out and how much to work out, and what their limits are. So, we take that into consideration when they do their workout in any sport. They all know their limits and when the kids need rest," said Macias.

Athletic trainers ensure there is plenty of water, cold rags and ice to keep the kids cool.

"We have water readily available at all the practices and also all the schools. We also have ice machines for ice towels and ice baths as we need to, to help these kids that are suffering from heat," said Macias.

Macias and Coronado band director Josh Shaw said they constantly monitor the weather and adjust their practice schedules based on that.

Shaw and the band staff make sure their kids are getting enough water throughout practice.

"We give our kids a water break every 30 minutes, and we have that on a timer. My staff makes sure we keep each other honest on it. In inclement weather like this, where it's 100 degrees outside, we give them water every 15 minutes. We call those 'chug and go,'" said Shaw.

While they take every precaution they can, Macias and Shaw said accountability starts at home.

"We also educate our student athletes and parents that hydration begins at home, so they need to drink at home, before practice, during practice and after practice," said Macias.