Kiss The Cook: Beef and Salsa Tacos
LUBBOCK, TX - Kiss The Cook: Beef and Salsa Tacos
Ingredients
1 ½ pounds lean ground beef
½ tsp. ground cumin
½ tsp. salt
¼ tsp. pepper
1 pkg. (10 oz.) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
1 ¼ cup salsa
1 cup 2% fat cheddar cheese
16 corn tortillas, warmed
Directions
1. In large nonstick skillet, brown ground beef over medium heat for 10-12 minutes or until no longer pink, stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings.
2. Season beef with cumin, salt and pepper. Stir in spinach and salsa; heat through. Remove from heat; stir in cheese.
3. Spoon ½ cup beef mixture in center of each tortilla. Enjoy!
Nutrition Per Taco:
131 Calories
4 g Fat
2 g Sat. Fat
21 mg Cholesterol
293 mg Sodium
13 g Carbohydrates
2 g Fiber
1 g Sugar
10 g Protein
More Stories
-
Sharing is not caring when it comes to antibiotics. An online…
-
The first ever mass produced metal airliner made a pit stop in…
-
A study of more than a million people showed removing the appendix…