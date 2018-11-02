Kiss The Cook: Beef and Salsa Tacos Video

Ingredients

1 ½ pounds lean ground beef

½ tsp. ground cumin

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

1 pkg. (10 oz.) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained

1 ¼ cup salsa

1 cup 2% fat cheddar cheese

16 corn tortillas, warmed

Directions

1. In large nonstick skillet, brown ground beef over medium heat for 10-12 minutes or until no longer pink, stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings.

2. Season beef with cumin, salt and pepper. Stir in spinach and salsa; heat through. Remove from heat; stir in cheese.

3. Spoon ½ cup beef mixture in center of each tortilla. Enjoy!

Nutrition Per Taco:

131 Calories

4 g Fat

2 g Sat. Fat

21 mg Cholesterol

293 mg Sodium

13 g Carbohydrates

2 g Fiber

1 g Sugar

10 g Protein