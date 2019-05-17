Kiss The Cook: Berry - Almond Overnight Oats Video

LUBBOCK, TX - Kiss The Cook: Berry - Almond Overnight Oats

Ingredients

· 1 cup unsweetened almond milk

· 1 cup oats (can be Gluten Free)

· 1 container nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt

· 3 tablespoons chia seeds

· 2 cups berries (mix of blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries)

· 3 tablespoons almond butter

· 3 small containers or small glass jars

Instructions

1. Into each container, place 1/3 cup almond milk, 1/3 cup oats, 1/3 container yogurt, 1 tablespoon chia seeds, 2/3 cup berries; stir until well mixed. Top with 1 tablespoon almond butter.

2. Place containers in refrigerator overnight.

3. In the morning, stir together and enjoy!