Kiss The Cook: Berry - Almond Overnight Oats
LUBBOCK, TX - Kiss The Cook: Berry - Almond Overnight Oats
Ingredients
· 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
· 1 cup oats (can be Gluten Free)
· 1 container nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt
· 3 tablespoons chia seeds
· 2 cups berries (mix of blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries)
· 3 tablespoons almond butter
· 3 small containers or small glass jars
Instructions
1. Into each container, place 1/3 cup almond milk, 1/3 cup oats, 1/3 container yogurt, 1 tablespoon chia seeds, 2/3 cup berries; stir until well mixed. Top with 1 tablespoon almond butter.
2. Place containers in refrigerator overnight.
3. In the morning, stir together and enjoy!
