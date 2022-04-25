LUBBOCK, Texas – Garrison Geriatric Education and Care Center celebrates local landscape artist Dorothy Franklin who turned 102 today. Franklin picked up a paintbrush just a little over 10 years ago and has been creating works of art ever since.

Franklin said on her big day that she didn’t feel over a 100-years-old at all. She also said later that her inspiration to put paint on canvas has been for a very different reason. Franklin paints smaller paintings that don’t take up as much time, so she can give them away to those who now care for her.