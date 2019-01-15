Local school supports girl with life-threatening condition

LUBBOCK, Texas - Having spent the last month in a Houston area hospital battling a life-threatening condition, 10-year-old Keke Devroe came home to big surprise from her class.

On Monday, her class surprised her with matching T-Shirts.

Zitra Rivera, Keke's mother, said the gesture from the class has meant a lot to them.

“Just the support that we have received, especially from the school, they've been amazing, they got these shirts for everybody to wear,” Rivera said.

With Keke returning to class, t he class wore the T Shirts with ‘Keke Strong’ printed on the front.

While the diagnosis of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, a condition of high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs, landed her in Houston, school nurse Jessie Gallagher said it started at school.

“She had a little episode in P.E. where she passed out and her oxygen got really low,” Gallagher said.

Her diagnosis landed her in the ICU and then to Houston for testing.

Devroe said it has been hard because she's had to have a lot of IV's.

“Unfortunately there's not a cure for what she has,” Rivera said. “All they can do is relieve the pressure she has in her chest, and lungs and stuff like that, it was very bad.”

Rivera said her daughter will have to be on medication every day for the rest of her life, but her heart condition won't stop her from doing the things she loves.

“My hobbies are swimming, dancing, and gymnastics,” Devroe said.