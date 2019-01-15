LPD Crisis Negotiation Team's skills highlighted after suicide attempt on flyover Video

LUBBOCK, TX - Monday morning, police helped a suicidal person get to a hospital safely after he stood on the ledge of a freeway overnight. Thankfully, that man is okay now after the LPD Crisis Negotiation Team intervened and spent 7 hours talking the man off the ledge. This incident highlights the importance of Lubbock Police negotiators during an emergency.

"We want to make sure that every event ends peacefully and all subjects are safe no matter what the situation is," said LPD crisis hostage negotiator, Keith Anguish.

He told EverythingLubbock.com making a connection with the victim or person in need is key to a successful negotiation. Officers work day after day practiing their active listening skills and conversation tactics.

"We'll talk on a conversation that makes them feel that we are listening and understand what's going on and that we're here to help," he said. "We try to bring out the positive and then from those we're like 'Hey, you like football? So do I.'"

The team works on their skills monthly to make sure they can handle all types of situations. Right now, most of the team is at a police negotiating competition where they practice and learn new skills. Training like this helps them have more successful endings like the one on Monday morning.

"That's the goal, that's the win. Everybody is safe. He's safe and anybody else we've ever negotiated and got out safely, thats the goal," he said.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, please talk with someone. The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.