Lubbock Animal Services efforts help find homes for more animals

LUBBOCK, Texas - Lubbock Animal Shelter increased their efforts to find animals homes, and it is paying off.

Since March, they increased the shelter's save rate by 62 percent. In August, 409 animals were adopted, 133 were returned to their owners, and 28 went to foster homes. However, over 800 animals came into the shelter in August.

"The idea is, if you go to where people are, it's easier for them to find animals to adopt," said Steve Greene, the assistant director for Lubbock Animal Services. In the last two months, they have held 12 events, and in the next two months they said they will hold 12 more.

When they find animals on the streets, they use social media to find the owners, locate their homes via microchip, or do it the 'old fashioned way' and follow them home.

"We've started to try to repair fences," said Greene. By maintaining proper fences, less animals will escape from their homes, he said.

While their efforts have helped, they still have a ways to go in helping these animals.

"There's always issues you still need to improve on. We still need to build our foster base and rescue base. We need to get more volunteers in. Some of the challenges we have are keeping the momentum going but we do have a dedicated staff," said Greene.

For full details on their improvements and list of upcoming events, visit this link.