Lubbock Animal Services report spike in adoptions amidst holiday season

LUBBOCK, Texas — The holiday season warmed the hearts of many, to the point which they opened their homes to a four-legged friend.

On Monday, Mariah Losoya and her two sons were searching for the newest member of their family. They wanted to take in a rescue dog and give it another chance at having a good life.

“We’re actually just looking to adopt a dog. We have three at home and we’re wanting to extend our home,” Losoya said. “And I think it’s important to actually go to the adoption place because all the dogs deserve a second chance.”

Losoya said it wasn’t an easy task. She and her sons loved so many of the animals they came across at the shelter.

“They were so cute. Somebody needs to come get them. Ccause I can’t. I’ll go broke here.”

Losoya’s family wasn’t the only one coming in to the shelter around the holidays. Director of Lubbock Animal Services Steven Greene said they’ve seen many more people than normal wanting to adopt.

“It really has been a pretty good month,” Greene said. “Usually December is going to be one of our slowest intakes and outcomes.”

Greene said they’ve almost doubled the average number of adoptions this month.

“We’ve adopted about 261 cats and dogs combined,” Greene said. “So far, we’ve had a couple of people come in this morning. Most of the city offices are closed today but we went ahead and opened up today and we’ve had a few people in here already.

And while there are still plenty of animals in need of a good home, at least one by the name of ‘Jersey’ got her happy ending.