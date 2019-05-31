Lubbock family facing heartbreak of losing loved one in military

LUBBOCK, Texas - One Lubbock family is facing the heartbreak of losing a loved one — he was a father, husband, son, and veteran.

Matthew Kyle Evans served in the army for 15 years spent 22 years with his childhood sweetheart.

“He was a true hero, a true American hero, he served one tour in Afghanistan, two tours in Iraq and multiple combat tours in hot spots around the country, around the world,” said Lauren Farrell, his sister-in-law.

Evans passed away in his sleep last weekend. He was just 33 years old. He left behind his wife, daughter and a baby on the way.

“It's unimaginable, he lit up the room, even if he only met someone for five minutes,” Farrell said.

He was stationed in Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, where he and his wife Lacey lived.

“I want everybody to know Kyle, and what an amazing person he was and the best brother,” Farrell said. “Even though we don't have him anymore, he'll always be my brother, he'll always be my sister’s husband, he'll always be my dad’s son.”

Farrell is thankful for the time she spent with him.

“There's four of us, all girls and every time my mom would get pregnant I would pray, please god give me a brother, I need a brother, I need somebody to take care of me,” Farrell said. “I always said God gave me sisters because he was saving Kyle for us.”

Her sister Lacey will bring him home this weekend to lay him to rest.

“We're going to be bringing him home on Tuesday and we'll have a full military welcoming,” Farrell said.



