Lubbock Fire Rescue got over 800 calls about fireworks around July 4th

LUBBOCK, Texas, — Emergency officials report an uptick in calls around the 4th of July.

Lubbock Fire and Rescue Captain Phillip Grandon said they have gotten a lot of calls about fireworks in the city limits.

Grandon said it’s more serious than people may realize. It’s not just about getting a fine, but taking resources away from people who may need help.

“We had extra units just staffed dedicated to responding to firework calls,” Grandon said.

The increase of calls about fireworks puts a higher demand over where emergency services are sent and the amount of time it takes to arrive. LFR said they have responded to 814 calls about fireworks since the end of June.

“Even without those extra units, it still stressed our normal staff,” Grandon said. “Because they went on just engines [fire trucks] alone — they went on 136 calls on July 4 in a short amount of time.”

It is against the law to set off fireworks in city limits. LFR said the number of calls about fireworks delays emergency services to those who may need help.

“So as a citizen think about that it takes away their ability to run to an actual emergency,” Grandon said. “Our response could be delayed because we’re responding to someone calling to about fireworks

University Medical Center’s Emergency Medical Services Training Chief, Chad Curry, said there was an uptick in calls around the Fourth of July.

“We had a large increase with our call volume during the holiday weekend. Which is not unexpected,” Curry said. “Anywhere between about 20 and 50 calls extra per day.”

Curry said they prepared for the increase and that many of the calls EMS received related to fireworks, heat, medical incidents or drownings.