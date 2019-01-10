Lubbock Fire Rescue warning individuals about scam calls
LUBBOCK, Texas - Lubbock Fire Rescue are warning individuals of a phone call scam.
The fire department found out about it when someone called them asking if they were hosting a fundraiser, said Kevin Ivy, with Lubbock Fire Rescue.
Ivy said before you give out any personal information over the phone, always make sure the person you're speaking to is the real deal.
“We're not asking for money, we're not asking for donations,” Ivy said.
Ivy said the scam callers were asking for donations of $20, $50, or $100.
Sheriff Kelly Rowe, of Lubbock county, said one other thing to pay attention to are the area codes you're getting these phone calls from.
“The moment you hear a foreign accent, those types of things, people also have to understand that these wonderful devices [cellphones], you can download an app right now that will spoof a phone number to look like it's local,” Rowe said.
More Stories
-
Kliff Kingsbury said back in October when he was coaching Texas Tech…
-
There is a new warning for pregnant women as the flu season ramps up.…
-
Lines were improved Tuesday evening in United Supermarkets…