Lubbock Fire Rescue warning individuals about scam calls

The fire department found out about it when someone called them asking if they were hosting a fundraiser, said Kevin Ivy, with Lubbock Fire Rescue.

“The way we found out about it was, we received a call from a gentleman yesterday who had actually been contacted by phone and the individual that had contacted him said he was doing a fundraiser for Lubbock Fire,” Ivy said. “Once we put it on Facebook, we had one other individual say they got the same call the day before.”

Ivy said before you give out any personal information over the phone, always make sure the person you're speaking to is the real deal.

“We're not asking for money, we're not asking for donations,” Ivy said.

Ivy said the scam callers were asking for donations of $20, $50, or $100.

Sheriff Kelly Rowe, of Lubbock county, said one other thing to pay attention to are the area codes you're getting these phone calls from.

“The moment you hear a foreign accent, those types of things, people also have to understand that these wonderful devices [cellphones], you can download an app right now that will spoof a phone number to look like it's local,” Rowe said.