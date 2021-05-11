Lubbock police escort two Concho deputies killed in the line of duty

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police lights cut through the morning fog as a procession to honor two fallen Concho County deputies who lost their lives Monday night were escorted to South Plains Pathology.

As the rain came down, a line of uniforms stood in silence to honor the officers. Lieutenant McClure of the Lubbock Police Department said it’s a matter of duty and respect to escort the two sheriffs into the city.

“Before the funeral, this will be the officer’s final ride, and so we make sure that we escort those officers and that we have someone with those officers around the clock 24/7 until they’re laid to rest,” McClure said.

The air was cold and clouded as the bodies were carefully moved inside. Not a word was spoken or a sound uttered until the two bodies were taken inside with the doors of the mortuary closed behind them.

“It’s terrible. You never want to be involved in it. No one ever looks forward to it. This isn’t a thing to do,” McClure said. “It’s a rainy somber day, but it’s something that is, unfortunately, part of the job.”

Lubbock police said their priority was to honor the fallen deputies and provide any support they can.

“We want to make sure that we do our part to help those officers, their communities, and their departments go through this process,” McClure said.