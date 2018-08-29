Lubbock ranked No. 1 for commute cities in Texas Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - In a poll by homearea.com, Lubbock was ranked No. 1 for 'Fastest Commute Cities in Texas.'

Some citizens said Lubbock's traffic does not compare to big cities.

"I've only been here two years. I moved from New York, so this is absolutely nothing to me," said Kiara Morgan, a commuter.

Meanwhile, others believe the city still has improvements to make.

"Texas Tech is growing, and the seasons change. We get people from cities like Dallas and Houston, and they drive like they are in Dallas or Houston. It's getting towards those bigger cities traffic," said commuter Emily Garrett.

Jeff Griffith, the city's mayor pro tem and chairman of the Metropolitan Planning Committee, said they have many plans for infrastructure improvements to keep up with the growing population.

"We are as far out today as 2044 in some of our planning," he said. "We have to keep our eyes on the ball as the city grows. Not just South and West but as it continues to grow, we are monitoring this to see if adjustments are needed."

According to Griffith, Lubbock's population will be 399,000 by 2044.

"The commute times have changed dramatically for citizens that utilize Marsha Sharp. From Southwest Lubbock, all the way to downtown and all the parts in between. Folks traveling that corridor are getting there rapidly, efficiently, and they have already widened it," said Griffith.