Meals on Wheels biggest fundraiser, Mari Gras, happening on Fat Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas – Mardi Gras is the biggest yearly fundraiser for Meals on Wheels — held for more than 20 years on Fat Tuesday at the Civic Center.

“Lubbock Meals on Wheels is not government funded nor are we a United Way funded agency so we rely completely on support from the community and fundraisers,” said Lisa Gilliand, Executive Director of Lubbock Meals on Wheels.

Every day volunteers feed 900 people across Lubbock and Wolfforth, serving the homebound, elderly and disabled.

“I had family members that received Meals on Wheels and I realized how important that was to them,” said Karen Jester, a Meals on Wheels volunteer.

That’s why this fundraiser is so important.

“I may be the only person they see all day that day,” said Jester.

They provide not only food but company as well.

“It’s very important. I have a couple that like to sit and visit. They are, they are just so sweet and you always give them a hug,” said Jester.

If you’d like to get involved, they need you!

“We have over 1600 volunteers but we always need more. We have 63 routes leaving our office ever day and we are looking to add some more,” said Gilliand.

If you want to volunteer go to their website here.