KAMC News

Med Minute: Experimental drug treats post-partum depression

By:

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 12:23 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 12:23 PM CDT

An experimental drug to treat post-partum depression is having such positive results, said doctors. It could become the first treatment approved for the condition. The study published in the Lancet, said the injected drug called Brexanolone significantly reduced sadness and anxiety in new mothers.

Children exposed to homelessness for longer than six months suffered the worst health consequences, according to Boston researchers who tracked 20,000 caregivers of children under four. Their findings also showed that kids exposed to pre-natal and post-natal homelessness also face the largest toll on their health.

The "First Aid Kit" is turning 130 years old. The workplace and household staple took on many identities over the years. Now, Johnson and Johnson sells about five million kits nationwide every year.

Source
--The Lancet
-- Pediatrics
-- Johnson & Johnson

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected