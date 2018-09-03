Med Minute: Experimental drug treats post-partum depression

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

An experimental drug to treat post-partum depression is having such positive results, said doctors. It could become the first treatment approved for the condition. The study published in the Lancet, said the injected drug called Brexanolone significantly reduced sadness and anxiety in new mothers.

Children exposed to homelessness for longer than six months suffered the worst health consequences, according to Boston researchers who tracked 20,000 caregivers of children under four. Their findings also showed that kids exposed to pre-natal and post-natal homelessness also face the largest toll on their health.

The "First Aid Kit" is turning 130 years old. The workplace and household staple took on many identities over the years. Now, Johnson and Johnson sells about five million kits nationwide every year.

--The Lancet

-- Pediatrics

-- Johnson & Johnson