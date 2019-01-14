MedMinute: 1 in 5 people with back pain recover

LUBBOCK, Texas - More than 75% of parents who took part in a survey were unaware that their teenager had reoccurring suicidal thoughts. Researchers in Pennsylvania interviewed more than 5,100 adolescents between the ages of 11 and 17 and their parents. They recommend pediatricians start using different approaches for suicide screening.

A new Canadian study on back pain followed about 13,000 people for 2 decades. Researchers found nearly half reported back pain at some point, but they also say at least 1 in 5 patients with back pain will recover.

Japanese researchers are working on an alternative sleeping medication that will not prevent you from sleeping through a serious threat, like a fire alarm. Research shows the medication allowed mice to fall asleep but still detect a potential threat.

