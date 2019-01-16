MedMinute: A look at states with the most skin cancer deaths

States with low rates of skin cancer cases also have the highest rates for skin cancer deaths, according to a new study from the University of Utah. Researchers also found death rates higher in states with high populations of Caucasians. The states with the most melanoma deaths are Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Indiana, Illinois and Nevada.

A Swiss University said it’s discovered a new way to help patients accept organ transplants. Typically transplant medications suppress the body’s immune system so it does not reject a new organ, but that also leaves a patient unable to fight off other infections. Now, researchers said they’ve engineered T-cells that suppress only the part of an immune cell that rejects and destroys transplants. That allows the rest of the cell to continue fighting viruses and bacterial infections.

A Norweigian study found staying fit can cut your risk of heart attack by half. Researchers said even people with no symptoms of cardiovascular disease, cancer or high blood pressure were at a higher risk of heart attack due to poor cardiorespiratory fitness.

Sources:

