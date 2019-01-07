MedMinute: Best method for fighting the flu for kids

An analysis of 5 recent studies found nasal spray is less effective than shots when it comes to fighting the flu in children. Doctors said vaccines by injection are significantly more effective in all pediatric age groups. The CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics also recommend injections over nasal spray for the current flu season.

New research indicates a significant increase in the risk of suicide in the first year following a cancer diagnosis. Doctors said the risk is highest for pancreatic and lung cancer patients.

Doctors at Yale University are calling for more specialized gender data to help overcome the opioid epidemic. They said women are more likely to develop addictions and more likely to relapse, and that research needs to reflect the needs of women more.

1. Pediatrics

2. Cancer

3. Biology of Sex Differences