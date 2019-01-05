MedMinute: Botox treats chronic migraines Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - A new review of more than a dozen studies adds to the evidence that botox is an effective treatment for chronic migraines. Researchers in France found patients who received the injections had an average of 1.6 fewer migraine attacks a month.

A new study found women who have persistent hot flashes and night sweats may be more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer than women who do not have those symptoms. Researchers add while there is an increased risk of disease, there isn't a significant increase in mortality rates.

Extra pounds may mean fewer years for your pooch. Researchers from the university of liverpool examined more than 50-thousand dogs. They found the lifespans of overweight dogs were up to two and a half years shorter compared to dogs who did not have a weight issue.

