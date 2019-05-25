MedMinute: Contaminated beef recall Video

LUBBOCK, Texas-- Just in time for Memorial Day, a warning about tainted meat. More than 62,000 pounds of raw beef products have been recalled for possible E-coli contamination. The products were packaged on April 19th and are stamped EST 788.

A new study in the United Kingdom found children with long term medical conditions were 4 times more likely to feel depression and anxiety. Researchers said cognitive behavioral therapy could help younger patients who were dealing with conditions like chronic pain and epilepsy.

New research suggests cognitive decline was more common in adults with impaired vision. The Centers For Disease Control said preventing or correcting vision problems may reduce some of the effects of cognitive decline that interfere with daily activities.

