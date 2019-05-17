MedMinute: Dangers lurking by the pool

LUBBOCK, Texas-- About 4,500 people visit the emergency room every year for injuries related to pool chemicals. A new CDC study that showed the most frequent injuries are from inhaling fumes, vapors or gases, from not keeping chemicals out of children's reach and from putting chemicals in the water just before swimmers get in. Experts said it's an important reminder to follow the labels and keep the chemicals away from kids.



Cases of colorectal cancer are on the rise among young adults under 50 in many countries. A new international study looked at long term data across several countries including Australia, Canada and Ireland. Previous studies showed colorectal cancers are also increasing in younger people here in the US.



Scientists in the UK have discovered a DNA mutation linked to breathing problems in some dog breeds. They said their findings could someday lead to genetic tests that could help identify animals at risk.

Sources:

1. CDC

2. The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology

3. PLOS Genetics

