MedMinute: Dental care for older adults

New estimates suggest more older adults need to have dental care. A new CDC report showed 30% of seniors have dental insurance, and that 65% of seniors visited the dentist in the past year.

Experts said dental care was important for older adults because many chronic diseases such as diabetes and osteoporosis can impact oral health.



New research adds to growing evidence that fasting before bloodwork for a complete cholesterol test is not necessary. A large study in JAMA internal medicine found lipid levels were similar when fasting or not fasting in people, predicting cardiovascular risk just as effectively.

Researchers in Atlanta have found a link between high LDL, or so-called bad cholesterol, and early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. They said more study was needed to explain the connection .

Sources:

1. CDC

2. JAMA Internal Medicine

3. Veterans Affairs Research Communications