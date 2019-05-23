MedMinute: How men & women respond to temperature

Poor diet is linked to more than a third of all colorectal cancer cases in the U.S, according to a study from Tufts University. It estimated more than 5% of cancer cases in 2015 were connected to unhealthy food intake. Researchers said a diet low in whole grains was linked to the largest number of new cases.

New research suggested a link between the adult opioid epidemic and the rise of suicide rates among young people. Researchers from the University of Chicago and the University of Pittsburgh looked at more than 300,000 children and found their risk of attempting suicide doubled if their parents used opioids for at least a year.

A new study found women perform better on math and verbal tasks when the temperature is warmer, but men perform better when the temperature is cooler. Researchers from the University of Southern California said they saw a meaningful difference in the women’s scores when the temperatures went from 60 to 75 degrees.

