MedMinute: How parents’ attitude on drinking influences kids

A new study shows obese women were more likely to have obese children if they are overweight before conception. British researchers suggested pre-pregnancy intervention planning to support women with weight issues.

Children whose parents were perceived to have lenient attitudes about alcohol use were more likely to start drinking at an early age and get drunk more frequently than their peers, according British researchers. They said parents should clearly communicate the message they want to send to their children about alcohol consumption.

Patients with a common heart defect known as Aortic Stenosis, who undergo catheter valve replacement surgery, have the same survival and complication rates as patients without the defect. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center said the study shows patients with the defect can be treated with the minimally invasive procedure and avoid open heart surgery.

Source:

1. PLOS

2. University Of Cambridge

3. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center