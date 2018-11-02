MedMinute: How your appendix affects your risk of Parkinson’s disease

A study of more than a million people showed removing the appendix early in life may reduce the risk of Parkinson’s disease. Researchers in Michigan said a specific protein found in the appendix was also found in the brains of Parkinson’s patients, and that removing the tiny organ reduced the risk of developing Parkinson’s later in life by about 20%.

Early-stage cervical cancer patients have a 65% greater risk of death if they have minimally invasive hysterectomies, compared to women who have conventional “open surgery” hysterectomies. Research in the New England Journal of Medicine showed survival rates plunged in 2006 when surgeons began using laparoscopic and robotic procedures.

New findings showed babies of older fathers were less likely to be healthy at birth. Researchers at Stanford University looked at more than 40 million births in the U.S. They found newborns with fathers older than 45 were 14% more likely to be born premature, weigh less and require a stay in a neo-natal intensive care unit compared to babies with fathers 25 to 34 years old.

