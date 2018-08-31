MedMinute: Insect population on the rise putting crops in danger?

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, Texas - Researchers in Canada discovered that some childhood bone cancers start growing in bones and tissue years before they are diagnosed. They said early screening could be the key in determining the best treatments.

Global warming could lead to a surge in the insect population which would be disastrous for crops worldwide, according to research at the University of Vermont. Researchers said the insect population feeds on three staple crops, rice, corn and wheat. The study found just a 2 degree rise in temperature will result in losses of approximately 213 million tons for those three grains.

Eating a traditional-style Mediterranean diet rich in fruit, vegetables and fish helped reduce the death rate for people over 65 by 25%, according to Italian researchers who found moderate wine consumption beneficial.

