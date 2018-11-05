MedMinute: Link between asthma and Mediterranean diet

A new study found a Mediterranean diet rich in fish can help reduce asthma in children. Researchers in Australia said children who consumed fatty fish like salmon, trout and sardines showed improved lung function after six months.

The American Heart Association said CPR training in high school saves lives. Researchers found that in states where students were required to take CPR, 41% of heart attack sufferers received CPR from a bystander. That was compared to 36%, in states where CPR training wasn’t mandatory.

The American Academy of Pediatrics updated its policy on physically punishing children. The new statement suggested spankings only increase aggression in children and does not teach responsibility and self-control. Doctors also found physical discipline could have a negative effect on brain development

