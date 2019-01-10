MedMinute: Link between the belly and the brain

LUBBOCK, Texas - An English study of 10,000 older adults suggests the bigger your belly, the smaller your brain. Researchers measured each participant's body mass index and then, using an MRI, determined people with a higher BMI had less grey matter in their brains.

Moderate alcohol drinkers are at higher risk of irregular heart rhythm than non-drinkers and light drinkers. Australian researchers analyzed 7 studies that looked at 875,000 people. They found people who drank an average of 14 glasses of alcohol a week showed more damage associated with atrial fibulation, or "a-fib," than those who drank less or not at all.

A British analysis of 2,000 patient records found women who take hormone replacement therapy tablets are twice as likely to develop life threatening blood clots than those who use gels, patches or creams. Hormone replacement therapy helps relieve symptoms of night sweats and hot flashes for women going through menopause.

Sources:

1. Neurology

2. Heartrhythm

3. BMJ