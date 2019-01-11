MedMinute: Overdose rate for women skyrockets, CDC says

LUBBOCK, Texas - The drug overdose rate for women between the ages of 30 to 64 skyrocketed 260% from 1999 to 2017, according to a new CDC report. The biggest overdose related deaths were from fentanyl and heroin.

People who eat as much as 29 grams of dietary fiber a day have lower rates of chronic disease compared to those who do not. A World Health Organization study showed eating higher amounts of fiber and whole grains reduces heart related deaths by up to 30%, and type 2 diabetes and colorectal cancer by up to 25%.

A new study suggests boys and girls with more muscle mass as children may have better lung function later in life. British researchers also found boys, not girls, with more fat mass developed lower lung capacity.

Sources:

1. CDC

2 The Lancet

3. Barcelona Institute for Global Health