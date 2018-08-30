MedMinute: Painkiller successful in suppressing addictive effects of opioids

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, Texas - Researchers in Europe are working on a neurotransmitter that can detect when an epileptic seizure starts and stop it from progressing. Using an electronic pump implanted on the brain doctors were able to send a chemical to the source of the seizure to stop neurons from misfiring. Researchers are hopeful the technology could help patients diagnosed with brain tumors and Parkinson's disease.

A study at the Wake Forest School of Medicine found that a new painkiller is successful in suppressing the addictive effects of opioids. Researchers said when tested in animals, the new chemical compound AT-121 shows the same level of pain relief but at a 100-times lower dose than morphine. Unlike Fentanyl and oxycodone, the painkiller does not have unwanted side effects.

New evidence shows exposure to toxic metals including lead and copper increases your risk of cardiovascular and coronary heart disease. Researchers at Columbia University suggested minimizing exposure even at low levels.

