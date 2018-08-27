MedMinute: Pregnant women using marijuana have experts concerned

An uptick in marijuana use among women who are pregnant or breastfeeding has experts concerned. As more states legalize marijuana and social media touts using it for morning sickness, the American Academy of Pediatrics is calling for more research on possible developmental effects in children. The group recommended women avoid the drug while pregnant or nursing a child.

German researchers said a single tablet containing two pills could transform blood pressure treatment. The study found a poor rate for controlling blood pressure because patients weren’t routinely taking their medication. Doctors said combining the pills into one could improve treatment rates. High blood pressure is the leading cause of premature death worldwide.

A heart scan in addition to diagnostic tests could be a life-saver for patients suffering from chest pains, according to British researchers. The study showed after receiving a CTA scan, patients who experienced a heart attack within 5 years dropped by 40%.

