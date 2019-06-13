MedMinute: Rabies risk from bats

LUBBOCK, Texas– A new study said eating a lot of red meat, especially processed red meat can increase the risk of death. Researchers in the U.S. and China suggested swapping out red meat for healthy protein sources including eggs, fish and plant based alternatives.

The CDC said bats were responsible for nearly 7 in 10 rabies deaths in people in the U.S. Researchers said greater awareness was critical for preventing the deadly disease.

Your body composition can influence how much energy you expend while sitting versus standing. A Spanish study showed more calories were burned while standing than sitting or lying down.

