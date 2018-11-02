MedMinute: Study shows parents hold on to leftover antibiotics, give to family members Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - A new study found a significant increase in the number of children and adolescents seeking emergency care for mental health issues. In 2012, about 50 out of every 100,000 ER visits by children were related to mental health. Four years later, that number shot up to nearly 80 per 100,000, according to researchers at the Children's National Health System.

Doctors consider exercise a vital sign of health in children, but a new study says more than half of children do not get the recommended hour of activity every day. Researchers found many children meet the recommendations, but exercise longer, on fewer days, which raises risk of burnout or repetitive injury.

Sharing is not caring when it comes to antibiotics. An online questionnaire of nearly 500 parents revealed almost half held onto leftover antibiotics, rather than properly throwing them away. The Cohen Children's Medical Center said about 3/4 of parents said they gave the medicine to family members and others outside the home.

Sources:

1. Children's National Health System

2. Nationwide Children's Hospital

3. Cohen Children's Medical Center of New York

