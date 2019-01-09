MedMinute: Warning for pregnant women during flu season

LUBBOCK, Texas - Cancer deaths in the U.S. have fallen 27-percent in the last quarter century. That's according to a new study from the American cancer society. Researchers credit the decline to reduced smoking and advances in early detection and treatment.

There is a new warning for pregnant women as the flu season ramps up. Researchers at the University of Florida said moms-to-be who catch the flu may increase their risk of complications during birth, but how it affects infants remains unclear. The study found pregnant women admitted to intensive care for the flu delivered preterm and low weight birth infants compared to healthy women.

A study from Texas State University showed negative social media engagement could be associated with depression in millennials. Researchers examined social media interactions of more than 500 millennials and discovered those with major depressive disorder compared themselves to others who appeared to have better lives than them. They said reducing the amount of time spent on social media and unfriending people that trigger distress may help.



