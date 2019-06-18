MedMinute: Why personal care products are sending kids to the ER

LUBBOCK, Texas– New research found personal care products send a young child to the emergency room an average of every two hours. The study in Clinical Pediatrics found most injuries from these products, including nail polish remover, shampoo, and lotion, occurred when a child swallowed the product or when the product irritated the child’s eyes or skin.

Using cartoon characters in ads for e-cigarettes may be attracting young people to the nicotine products. A USC study found that the cartoon images were associated with expectations that the products would taste good.

A study of states that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act and states that did not found a link between those that grew their programs and reduced reports of child neglect. Researchers said reported neglect cases for children under six were lower in Medicaid expansion states, but they did not find a significant change in the physical child abuse rate.

