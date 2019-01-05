More than a dozen cars broken into in Shallowater

SHALLOWATER, Texas - Police say multiple vehicles were broken into in Shallowater on Thursday.

“I had a pistol in my truck, so that's what I felt most bad about, was my gun was in there,” said Cole Golden, who had his truck broken into.

Golden seeing a mess of glass on the floor, quickly realized his pistol was gone, along with his wallet. Inside his wallet, his credit cards.

“My wallet, credit cards, drivers license, everything was in that,” Golden said.

So he did what most people would do, call the bank to cancel those cards.

“We immediately got on with the bank, we got with Wells Fargo, so we let them know hey our cards had been taken, and checked the last few transactions,” Golden said.

Golden thought, the suspected thieves must’ve used it to try and get some rest.

“We noticed that someone had used it to purchase a hotel room at the Econo Lodge here in Lubbock,” Golden said.

So he hopped in his car and went over there, and asked the motel employee if someone had used his card. Sure enough the clerk said yes so Golden called police. Officers arrived five minutes later, knocking on the door of the suspects room. Golden says he saw the suspects jump out of the windows and run. It wasn't long before police caught up with Derek Foreman and Jesse Garcia. Police say both men were taken into custody for outstanding warrants. While police continue to look into their involvement in Golden's case.

“At least one good thing came out of it, they were dumb enough to use my credit card,” Golden said.