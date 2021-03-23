Need for foster beds and families on the rise as pandemic continues

LUBBOCK, Texas — The need for foster beds and families are still on the rise in Lubbock County. More children have been sleeping in state offices and emergency shelters.

Child and Protective Services said that there’s been similar levels of child abuse and neglect being reported as with previous years. However, as more families face hardships and challenges from COVID-19, fewer have been willing to foster those kids in need.

This has created a major void in beds and loving homes – causing children to be placed far outside the county, away from their families and sometimes sleeping in state offices.

The Children’s Home of Lubbock said that it’s been a challenging year for finding willing families.

“We had foster families that were not only taking care of foster children, but they were also having to work from home and meet their employers demands,” said the Home’s Director of Foster Care, Ashley Cross. “We saw lots of families that took a break, didn’t take placements during that time still haven’t come back. And so there’s always always a need for placements.”

If you’re interested in learning how to get involved and become a foster parent or volunteer, visit the The Children’s Home of Lubbock website, here.