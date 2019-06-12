Olton community raising money after couple killed in car crash

A couple from Olton was killed on Monday as a trailer got loose from the truck it was on and crashed into their car on US 70. Their daughter, who was also in the car, is being treated at UMC.

Their friends are now working together to remember the couple and help raise money for the family.

“I can’t even imagine losing both parents at the same time, I know they’re still in shock,” saod a friend of the family, Anabel Esquibel.

Just a few weeks ago, Mary Dorantes celebrated high school graduation with her parents.

Rosalva and Eduardo Dorantes were also heavily involved in their church.

“They’re at church every Saturday, willing to help out with whatever we need for the service, any activities we need they’re always there,“ Esquibel said.

They had five children, who are now spending every minute they can with their sister Mary.

“She’s still in cridical condition, she’s trying to pull through,” Esquibel said.

Olton, a town of about 2,100 people. Most people who live there, knew the Dorantes family.

“All we can do is work together and help them get through this, I know it hasn’t been easy for them,” Esquibel said.

On Friday in an effort to show their support for Mary and help with funeral costs the town is hosting an enchilada dinner fundraiser. The fundraiser will be at Olton ISD on Friday at 5 pm There will be a $10 donation per plate.

Go Fund Me