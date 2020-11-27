One injured in officer-involved shooting overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office:

“The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call in the 5500 block of CR 1260, Wednesday, November 26, 2020, at approximately 9:00 p.m., when shots were fired.

At this time Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting in which the suspect involved in a domestic was wounded in the 11300 block of CR 7000. The suspect has been transported by EMS to a local hospital. At this time his condition is unknown.

The incident is being investigated by the Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers Division.

Please refer any and all questions to them regarding this matter.”

