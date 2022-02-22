.

“LUBBOCK, Texas – It is easy to not think about the effort that goes into dining out, but for parents of children who are autistic, it can be a challenge that parents mentally have to prepare for.

“You guys are more than welcome here. If other people don’t feel comfortable with the noise and whatnot, we’ll make it work. You guys are more than welcome here,” said Cesar Heraldo, Outback Steakhouse Proprietor.

Lubbock Community Autism Network, an autism support organization, went on Facebook to ask for help. LBK-CAN asked restaurants for a safe space so parents and children who are autistic could dine-in restaurants without worry. Cesar Heraldo was one of the first people to offer space at Outback Steakhouse for families free of charge.

“We don’t really open for breakfast, and I told Melody, ‘You know, what if we can set it up in the morning and open the restaurant for the families. Let’s do that,” said Heraldo.

A person with autism may have difficulty processing sensory information, making outings like dinner a journey to navigate.

“My nephew is also autistic, so I saw that and thought that’s perfect, you know, I was more than happy to do whatever they need, so we can make sure that they get the support that they need here in the community,” said Heraldo.

Families were able to dine in the restaurant before operating hours, open only for parents and children who are neurodivergent. Families were also welcomed by Caprock Behavioral Solutions, a behavioral analysis clinic that serves children primarily affected by autism spectrum disorder.

“We love to get involved in events that might take place throughout our community to help families know that there is help out there if they’re interested. We’d work on skill acquisitions that help break down skills for kids. We also work on behavior reduction, so we help families learn alternative behaviors,” said Karlee Barker, Clinical Operational Manager at Caprock Behavioral Solutions.

Families drove up to two hours to be able to have the opportunity to dine free of worry while their children exploring their environment.

“Even if it’s not here at Outback, don’t ever feel like you’re a problem or you’re embarrassed to bring your kids out–because I have three kids, they’re not autistic, but they embarrass me a lot. So, you guys are more than welcome here,” said Cesar Heraldo.

To get connected with more inclusive events in the future, head to LBK-CAN on Facebook or email Lbkcan.tx@gmail.com for more.